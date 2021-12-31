Want to be part of a launch? Then put Sunday, March 6, 2022, on your calendar and attend the Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling and auction. This auction has three distinct categories: (1) a silent auction consisting of services and gift cards to local establishments; (2) a live auction with some high-end items that will definitely be enticing, and (3) fixed price events that will be “launched” at the auction. Since those attending the auction will get “first dibs” to sign up for these events, you really will want to be part of the action! Each event will have a limited number of people who can attend, and if an event doesn’t fill up at the auction, we will continue to promote it. But if the past is any indicator, most of them fill up fast, so it’s better to be safe than sorry and not miss out on signing up for something that is of interest.
Betsy Levenson and her committee have got “something for everyone”—and that is no exaggeration! There are theme dinners, musical events/house parties, learning opportunities, games and sporting events, and art: hands on opportunities. For example, leave the cooking to Barbara Posner who will host and prepare an authentic Brazilian dinner consisting of Caipirinha and tasty cheese rolls, followed by a heart of palm salad, Moqueca de Peixe (Brazilian fish stew served with rice and plantains), and delicious pecan flan. Opera fans will want to join opera aficionado Gary Greenbaum, who will take you step by step through each act of Carmen, highlighting the famous arias of this classic story. If you love music, sign up for Kurt and Sue Gelbach’s “Name that Tune” party (co-hosted by Pat and Ron Andrea). In addition to munching on decadent hors d’oeurves and sipping wine, you can gather around the piano as Kurt takes you on a trip down memory lane. Test your knowledge when you hear excerpts from classic show and pop tunes. Prizes will be awarded to those who cherish the music of their youth!
If you want to tap into your creativity, how about signing up for Esther Olson’s stained-glass workshop? You will learn the basic glass cutting skills and make a suncatcher or a coaster. Or you can take a two-session workshop on mosaics/bead making offered by Judy Ambrosini. Those who love sports will have fun at a night putting tournament and super smoker BBQ dinner hosted by Chris and Larry Crum, and bocce ball fans can join Midge and Al Mollenkopf and Sue and Steve Colby for an eight-team double elimination tournament, followed by cocktails and Sonoran Dogs in the Mollenkopf’s back yard.
These are but a few of the great events we will be offering. If you would like to host a fixed price event, please contact Ann Vernon (at vernonann47@gmail.com or (520) 405-2622). If you have a silent auction service (offering transportation to the airport, pet sitting in your home, baking “made to order” desserts, brunch dishes, appetizers, etc., please contact me and I will send you a donation form). We are also looking for “high end” items for the live auction—time shares, vacation homes, etc. The mission of the Oracle Schools Foundation is to provide financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed. Your support for our auction will raise money for a very worthy cause. Check our website for more auction details. Go to OracleSchoolsFoundation.com