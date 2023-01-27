NRG Wealth Management presents Beach Bash at the Brooke to benefit Senior Village at SaddleBrooke!

You don’t want to miss this, so mark your calendar now! On Monday, February 13, tickets for Beach Bash 2023 go on sale for $75 and can be purchased online at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com. Starting Tuesday, February 14, tickets will be available at the HOA-2 administration office for all residents of the SaddleBrooke community.

Take your family and friends from the desert to the beach on Saturday, April 1, at the MountainView Ballroom for an evening of dancing and frivolity. Talk to anyone who attended the last Beach Bash, and you will hear that this is truly a fun evening.

Chuck Moses will take us back to the 60’s as he gets the dance floor hoppin’ with tunes that we all know and love. With an exciting silent auction and amazing raffle prizes, there will be more than good memories to take home after this event. Last year’s 50/50 raffle winners received more than $3,000! Interested in raffle tickets? Go to tickets@seniorvillage.org and request tickets for purchase: $5 each or $20 for five. You may be the BIG winner! Winners do not need to be present to win.

Be a part of Beach Bash 2023 and support the work of Senior Village at SaddleBrooke as we provide simple, non-medical services for members and serve as a resource to the greater SaddleBrooke community. With over 1,700 members and 250 volunteers, Senior Village at SaddleBrooke continues to help residents “Live Life On Their Own…But Not Alone.”