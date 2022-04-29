The Ballroom at MountainView was hopping and bopping on Saturday, April 2, as 150 people came together to raise funds for Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. Outstanding décor and the festive Hawaiian-style attire adopted by many of the attendees created a beachy atmosphere.

During dinner guests enjoyed a retro video produced by Larry Vinyard featuring favorite songs from the late 50's and early 60's. The silent auction included more than 60 prized items that included original art by SaddleBrooke artists, hand-crafted jewelry and textiles, autographed University of Arizona basketball and football items, and certificates for services. In other words, there was something for everyone, and bidding was enthusiastic. More than $4,000 was raised from the silent auction.

Guests got their groove on and danced to the talents of Chuck Moses, one of SaddleBrooke’s favorite entertainers. His unique performance style took many of us back to the good old days of our youth.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Perhaps the most anticipated event of the evening was the announcement of the raffle winners. Tickets for three fabulous prizes had been on sale in SaddleBrooke for weeks in advance. The prize of two nights for guests at a Southern Arizona dude ranch* donated by True Ranch Hospitality was won by Pam and Mike Boedeker. Luxury accommodations at The Ritz Carlton Resort on Dove Mountain donated by Cottonwood Properties were won by Vivian Timian. Guests anxiously awaited the 50/50 raffle draw at the end of the evening. SaddleBrooke residents had purchased $6,000 worth of tickets and the winners, Terry and Kay McCollon, received half that amount.

The true winner of the evening, of course, was Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. This 501c3 organization provides support services to more than 900 SaddleBrooke households. Senior Village’s motto, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” was evident in the generosity of all who Medicare Solutions attended, including the primary event sponsor Desert Life Pharmacy and table sponsors by Leah and Granite Restorations by Ron Kari.