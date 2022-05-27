Thirteen eager participants and four dedicated hosts gathered at a covered ramada in Catalina State Park the morning of Wednesday, April 6, for “Birding and Brunch.” This was one of many fixed price events offered at the Oracle School Foundation’s Spring Gala held in March. All proceeds from the event are used to support preschool and other educational programs for young children in the Oracle School District.

Attendees included both novices and “birders” hoping to add to their list of personally identified species. All were welcomed with steaming cups of coffee, and conversation flowed as participants chatted with acquaintances and new friends. Hosts Ed and Prudy Bowers skillfully transitioned the gathering from a ‘chat fest’ to an overview of birding, covering the basics – i.e., birds respond to movement rather than sound, so do NOT wildly point to a bird you want others to see! Following this informative introduction, Ed and Prudy divided the group into two for selective spotting of birds in the bush and in the air! Ed had “prepared” the site to attract birds by adding hummingbird feeders and activating a nearby water spigot for a fresh water source.

Over the course of 30-minutes, the group had collectively identified 15 different birds, including a yellow-rumped Warbler which we were told we were lucky to see that morning!

Having had a taste of “birding,” we returned from our stroll among the bushes to a delightful brunch that almost defies description! Mimosas and Bloody Marys flowed freely. Five different quiches adorned the buffet table along with a scrumptious fruit salad, prepared by our hosts and co-hosts Tom and Pam Frame. By all counts, the morning was a win-win for all. Participants had a good time, and the event raised needed funds for Oracle Mountain Vista Schools.