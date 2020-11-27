Becky Tolan said the decision to move to Arizona was one of the best decisions of her life. Part of that enthusiasm encompasses life in SaddleBrooke and the many opportunities to enjoy retirement while also helping others.
Becky and her husband, Roger, moved from the Lakewood area of Colorado more than 10 years ago. They both have volunteered with Kids’ Closet in varying capacities for most of those years. Kids’ Closet is one of several programs under the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) umbrella that provides food, clothing, and educational opportunities for children and teens in Catalina and surrounding areas. Program recipients are families who are struggling financially and have been selected to participate in the programs.
Becky said she became involved with Kids’ Closet when friends recommended that she check it out soon after her move to Arizona. She said she respects the Kid’s Closet concept. A team of volunteers goes on buying trips to purchase clothing basics like socks and underwear in bulk amounts. The program is able, therefore, to provide clothing for 1,200 to 1,500 children and teens twice a year.
Becky also appreciates that there are many opportunities for people with differing skill sets and interests. Many of the volunteers help the children select clothing and shoes and thereby get a chance to interact with kids. Becky remembered assisting one little girl who tried on 15 pairs of shoes and was not finding anything to her liking. “We finally changed out the shoelaces on a pair she had already tried, and she was thrilled,” Becky laughed.
“The SBCO program is a fabulous organization that I would recommend to everyone, especially those that love children,” Becky noted. “The kids you come to meet through Kids’ Closet are so sweet and are just a kick in the pants.”
Most recently, Becky has been utilizing her organizational skills by working in the program’s warehouse. Her duties include documenting donations as they come in, restocking items, and conducting inventory twice a year. Roger, Becky’s husband, also volunteers with SBCO carrying out various duties with Tri-Community Food Bank.
In addition to volunteerism, Becky and Roger are passionate about scuba diving. Becky said they like to go wherever there is beautiful water and have explored such places as Singapore and the Caribbean. After retirement and leaving Colorado, they spent a year and a half traveling and scuba diving from their home base on the Island of Pohnpei. After that adventure, the daring couple moved to SaddleBrooke, headed for Florida in a travel trailer, and spent another month exploring and diving. Their most recent diving trip was to Indonesia last October and they are looking forward to resuming those experiences when travel restrictions are normalized.
Becky and Roger have a son, a daughter, and four grandchildren.