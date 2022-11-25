SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) was founded in 1997 to meet the needs of children living in the 11 current and former mining communities in the “Copper Corridor” stretching 100-miles North of Catalina, AZ. SBCO’s mission of providing children with opportunities to succeed is realized through programs that focus on food, clothing and education. As an award-winning 503c3 non-profit, SBCO has been making a significant difference in the lives of local children and their families for the past 25-years.

SBCO is an all-volunteer organization, so we rely on an army of 300+ volunteers to implement our programs.

Consider Lending Your Time and Talents in the Following AreasKid’s Closet- Help children from Head Start through 8th grade select new school clothing.

Teen Closet– Assist eligible students on a school clothing shopping trip at local stores.

Education Enrichment Committee – Review and select for funding grant requests from schools and community organizations.

Scholarship Endowment – Help spread the word seek donations to fund college scholarship for generations to come.

Food– Secure community financial support and donations of goods for the Food Drive and Thanksgiving and Holiday Food Baskets.

Special Events– Help organize and staff the annual Home Tour and the Walk for Kids.

Adopt-a-Family/Adopt-a Child– Help shop for, wrap and deliver gifts to tri-community families (Adopt-a-Family) and children living on the Apache reservation (Adopt-a-Child).

Office staffing– Provide administrative services for the SBCO office in Ste. L of the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza.

Donating your time and talent clearly helps those who receive assistance from SBCO. But did you know that you also benefit from being a volunteer?

Studies have Found VolunteeringIs good for your mind and body — Volunteering can make you feel healthier, improve your mood, increase your sense of purpose, keep you mentally stimulated and reduce your stress level.

Helps you connect to others — volunteering helps connect you to others, including those you assist. These connections make you part of a larger community and engaged in making it a better place to live.

Brings fulfillment to your life — volunteering is also an enjoyable and easy way to explore your interests and passions. When you are involved in meaningful and interesting activities, volunteering can provide a relaxing, stimulating change from your day-to-day routine.

SBCO always needs volunteers for both long- and short-term commitments. To become involved, visit community-outreach.org/volunteers/ to complete an interest form. We’d love to have you join our team!