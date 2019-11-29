Last Summer, over 160 SaddleBrooke residents viewed the Better Angels documentary and approximately 100 came on Wednesday, October 30 to see how citizens across the country are working toward political depolarization. Respect for differing perspectives was the goal, and after the documentary, attendees this last Fall even took away a “How to Stop a Thanksgiving Dinner Debacle” handout.
The filmed highlights of a Better Angels Red/Blue Workshop held in Ohio was shown to encourage differing Americans to treat each other kindly. Viewers watched conservative and liberal participants who arrive skeptical and somewhat hostile toward the other side leave with more understanding and affection. The video shows participants listening to the other side, respectfully disagreeing, and realizing that those who disagree with them aren't necessarily bad people.
Touched by what they saw on film, many who attended asked what they could do to encourage respectful conversations. State Co-coordinator and moderator Nirvair Khalsa explained how to join Better Angels and talked about alliances, workshops, and debates. She encouraged everyone to explore the website better-angels.org. If you know of an interested group, moderator Andrea Molberg will bring the documentary as she did recently to Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Better Angels holds free workshops across the country to bring people together and civility back to politics. Their mission is to have Americans see each other as friends, not enemies, no matter where they sit on the political spectrum. The organization’s name comes from Lincoln’s Inaugural call to a divided nation to be touched by the “better angels of our nature.” What the citizens organization advocates is a better way of talking politics.
Better Angels Red/Blue Workshops, like the one shown in the documentary, bring together 5-7 Republican or conservative-leaning citizens and 5-7 Democratic or liberal-leaning citizens for a day of structured conversations. In a safe environment, participants engage to understand and learn from each other. Independents are also welcome to attend and asked only for the purposes of the workshop that they identify as leaning either Red or Blue, or attend as observers. Tucson held its first Red/Blue workshop in May.
Because there has been a request for a Red/Blue workshop in SaddleBrooke, the possibility is being explored. From the six-hour Red/Blue gathering, you can expect to better understand the experiences and beliefs of those on the other side of the political divide plus find commonality as well as differences. As the website announces, “anyone interested in having better conversations with people on the other side of the political aisle” is invited to get involved. Please email andrea@andreamolberg.com to get your name on the list or if you already have an interested group of “reds” and “blues.”