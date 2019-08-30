From a farmer to a warrior; from a captive to God’s stonemason, from a Jewish orphan to a Persian queen, from a respected prophet to the husband of a chronic adulteress, from an oracle to a messenger of God’s coming judgment. You will be amazed at the lives of these Old Testament heroes and at how God used these ordinary people for His extraordinary plan.
The Women’s Ministry of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke invites you to join us for our fall Bible Study. The lessons from Gideon, Nehemiah, Esther, Hosea, and Malachi will be presented by some of your favorite Bible teachers.
In video summaries, Priscilla Shirer, Kelly Minter, Beth Moore, Jennifer Rothschild and Lisa Harper will show us how our contemporary lives are uniquely linked to this cast of characters from three centuries ago.
This study will be offered on the following dates:
- Tuesdays, Oct. 1– Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. SaddleBrooke One Activity Center - 64518 Galveston, Tucson
- Wednesdays, Oct. 2 – Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CCSB Parish House - 36768 S. Aaron Lane, Tucson
To register please e-mail womensbiblestudyccsb@gmail.com. Include your name, e-mail address, telephone number and the study you wish to register for. The cost of the study is $10. Make your check payable to CCSB and include “Bible study” in the memo line. Your check should be mailed to: CCSB - 36768 S. Aaron Lane, Tucson Arizona 85739.
CCSB is an all-denominational group of believers meeting at the DesertView Theatre in SaddleBrooke every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.