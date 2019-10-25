IMPACT of Southern Arizona has been making BIG plans to improve its food bank program.
Thanks to our many community partners, we have outgrown our food bank that was designed twelve years ago to provide 250 to 300 families with basic pantry items each month, along with a few extra special, bonus distributions of a frozen chicken or bag of produce occasionally. Now we are able to provide frozen meats, fresh produce, dairy, breads, canned items, toiletries and more to over 500 families every month. The generosity of our area markets and local clubs and businesses, along with the USDA’s addition of fresh foods to its ‘government food box’ has greatly increased the volume of healthy, quality food we can pass along to our clients. We think it is wonderful that the grocery industry has elected to donate unsold perishable stock to area food banks rather than just throw it away. It has made a huge difference: in what we can give, in the health of our participants, and in their ability to save more of their earned income to spend on fuel to get to work, needed prescriptions, and soon to keep the heat on longer this winter.
You have probably read about our MIMs program that provides groceries to dozens of free lunch families during the fourteen weeks school is out, and may know that we are partnering with the Community Food Bank this year to provide cooking classes and recipe tastings to introduce people to new healthy foods and ways of cooking.
What you may not yet know is that we recently moved into the old Catalina Health Clinic space in the front of our Hawser building, for added food storage and processing (as well as other client services such as job resourcing, GED attainment, and case work counseling). We also have plans to move our customer distribution center into the old manufactured building at Hawser: the one that used to be the original Golder Ranch Fire District office, then later our Loving Threads clothing bank which is now in the Catalina Point Shopping Plaza. We are eager to be in before the end of this year, for the added elbow room to process foods we receive six days a week, and more space in which to house a larger shopping shelf area where clients get to personally select a limited amount of their distribution.
We wrote a grant for a new 72 cubic foot freezer ($10K), and already received a $45,000 grant to spend on architectural plans that will allow us to eventually remove the tan manufactured building, and expand our main building to that edge of the property. Imagine a large food bank set up like a grocery store where each qualified family can come once a month to shop and select the items their family needs and wants! This is a model we have seen done in other states, and we are excited to bring this innovative idea in food banking to southern AZ. Each family will have limits in the different departments, and will enjoy their experience. We strive to always offer a positive friendly experience for our clients. For many, it is really tough to come for assistance. Finally they realize that is exactly why we are here: to help them when something happens and they find themselves bumped off track. We offer a wide variety of support while they put their lives back together, and to help them do so.
Over the years our numbers have grown, and it has been largely due to expansion of service area as well as new people moving through as they regroup and reorganize their lives. The less employable and disabled stay longer term, but most people move through the system. We sign up about 30 new families a month, but others move forward. We have several families who once were clients, and now donate cereal and peanut butter as a way of paying it forward. The need for food may never be eliminated, but at IMPACT we are passionate about getting to the root of the problem, and providing resources and solutions for as many of our clients as possible.
As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary, we give a special shout out to all who have volunteered over the past 20 years, and who have hosted food drives, dropped off canned food, helped fund our Thanksgiving Dinner Kits, and worked with us to distribute $10,850,000 of food to struggling families! With your help we stabilized them by stretching their budgets, taught them about better nutrition, and helped put food on their shelves when their earned income could not meet their needs.
All of this we have done together as a community! We thank you for your passion and support, and for working with us as part of our IMPACT family. It is an exciting time for us, and we look forward to celebrating with you throughout the coming year!
Thank you again for all your support over the years, and in futures years to come!
impactsoaz.org | (520) 825-0009 | FB/impactsoaz | #impactsoaz