SaddleBrooke Bingo will resume on Monday, July 12, in The Vistas in the HOA-1 clubhouse. Sales start at 4:30 p.m., early bird game will begins at 5:45 p.m. Bingo card prices remain the same: $3, $6 or $9. Prize money for regular games is $60. The jackpot picks up where we left off... at $600. The 50 to 50 game returns for a limited time.
Food and Drink will be available. All SaddleBrooke residents and their guests over 21-years-old are welcome. Bingo will be on the second Monday of July, August, October and November in 2021.
Find your dabbers and join us for some Bingo! If yours has dried up, we can sell you a new one.
For Bingo information, call Virgil Maynard at (520) 825-6620 or send an email to virgilRmaynard@gmail.com.