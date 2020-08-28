After temporarily halting tours due to COVID-19, visitors will again have the opportunity to visit Biosphere 2, designated as one of "50 must see wonders of the world" by LIFE Magazine.
Beginning Friday, August 7, Biosphere 2 will open its gates to the public with a special treat: during a self-guided tour around the premises, visitors can explore Biosphere 2 from their personal vehicles, guided by a mobile app specifically made for this purpose.
"For the first time, and for a limited time, we will be offering an opportunity to experience Biosphere 2 like never before," according to Biosphere 2 Deputy Director John Adams, "at nighttime and with spectacular illumination."
Biosphere 2 is not yet open for guided tours inside the facility until further notice, program managers, scientists and outreach specialists have been busy coming up with ideas of how the public can safely visit Biosphere 2 while adhering to physical distancing and pandemic safety guidelines.
"With Biosphere 2 being a living laboratory in every respect, public visitation is a very central component to us, not only from an outreach standpoint, but also from a research point of view," Adams said. "We love to have people out here, and we are very excited to be able to kick off our reopening process with this special tour, which was designed to maximize visitor and employee safety."
Adams said the driving tour was developed as part of an ongoing plan that would allow to the facility to resume its public opening in phases. This plan is being modified as the situation develops, informing what the next phases of reopening may look like.
"As part of our phased reopening process, we are continuing to look to new and innovative ways to allow the public to explore this remarkable facility," Adams said. "During this driving tour, guests will learn some really interesting history of how Biosphere 2 came to be, but also how the University of Arizona is using it today, an angle we haven't offered until now."
Because visitors are required to remain in the confines of their vehicles during this tour, participating presents no risk of exposure to coronavirus. The tour will take between 20 and 25 minutes to complete, and the admission price of $20 is good for one vehicle with up to six occupants. For a limited time, using the discount code "LIGHTS" at check-out will knock $5 off the regular price.
Once they enter the Biosphere 2 grounds through the main gate, visitors will follow a well-marked course, guided by an app they download on their mobile device. Moving at a leisurely speed of about 10 mph, they work their way down to the core facilities of Biosphere 2. Along the way, the mobile "tour guide" will talk about current research happening at the Biosphere 2 rainforest, followed by the ocean and savannah habitats. Other stops include the desert biome and a close-up view of the "lung," a fascinating, one-of-a-kind feature designed to equalize air exchange during the lock-down experimental phase that Biosphere 2 is famous for around the world.
Adams said the tour currently is planned to be offered for the next two months.
"This is phase one of our reopening process," he said. "We hope to be able to continue to host people on our property, but future opportunities for visitation may look very different."