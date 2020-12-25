My husband, Micheal, and I would like to thank everyone who has has given blood these last few months. It has been a challenge to run the drives in this time of COVID restrictions. The HOA has given us permission to resume the SaddleBrooke blood drives at the Mountain View ballroom as before. All precautions will remain in place including limiting the drive to only SaddleBrooke residents by appointment only.
As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most, life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
The next blood drive will take place on Saturday, January 30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MountainView ballroom. To schedule your appointment, please go to Redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. To start the donation process before leaving home by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15 minutes. Learn more at Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. We hope to see you all.