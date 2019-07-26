Every month Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) provides blue bags to encourage food donations for Tri-Community Food Banks in the surrounding areas of SaddleBrooke. Included are pictures of our success!
July was cold cereal month and the Church participants came through once again! We wish to thank Kathy & Bill Doran for working on this ministry for many years and welcome Lute Barnes who is taking this on for our Community Church.
CCSB is a Christ-centered church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the DesertView Theatre. All are welcome.