The Social Awareness and Justice Ministry at Santa Catalina Catholic Church invites you to a book discussion on “Building Bridges with the LGBTQ Community: How the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity” by Fr. Jim Martin, S.J. This is a two-part discussion. Part one will take place next year on Sunday, January 5. Part two will begin on Sunday, January 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Santa Catalina Catholic Church Parish Hall, located at 14380 N Oracle Rd. If you have any questions, please call Bonnie Murray at (520) 825-2519 or Orville Bell (360) 798-2063.