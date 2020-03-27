Did you ever wonder how the libraries select and buy the items purchased every year with the funds provided by the Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries? (Almost all of the purchases are funded by the FSL!)
Book Selection
Hundreds of fiction and nonfiction books, audio books, large print books are purchased every year.
SaddleBrooke, DesertView and Cholla Libraries each have their own buyers. They select new purchases based on:
- Book reviews and articles from libraries, publishing periodicals and websites
- Book store recommendations
- Book club selections that would be popular with our patrons
- Award-winning books, such as the Pulitzer Prize winner for the collection at SaddleBrooke One and the best Southwest books for the collection at DesertView
- Author interviews from the media
- Established best seller lists
- New titles from high-demand authors
- Requests from patrons
A buying team selects and approves political books at DesertView.
DVD Selection
More than 200 DVDs are purchased annually. They are chosen based on the following:
- Popular movies that have been well received in theaters
- Good rating from the Internet Movie Data Base or Rotten Tomatoes
- Oscar nominees
- Variety— blockbusters but also good films that didn’t receive wide distribution
- Popular TV series, especially those from pay channels or streaming, which not everyone has access to
- Foreign films/TV series that were very popular in their home country
Getting Ready for the Shelf
Once the new items have been received, a team of catalogers at each library prepares books and DVDs for the shelf. This includes computer input for each item received. Books are wrapped in protective covers and receive labels that designate where they will be placed. Some will get labels that indicate how many days they can be borrowed, if they are large print, travel, western or a book club selection. Audio books are placed in cases which allow easier access to the discs. DVDs get labels indicating whether the DVD is part of a series, if it’s a foreign film with subtitles, and if there is more than one disc in the package. Books and DVDs have labels that indicate their respective library.
Requests
If you would like to request that a book, audiobook or DVD be purchased, go to the library of your choice and complete the Request form. It will be given to the respective library buyer for consideration. Most best sellers and popular movies will be purchased when they are released, so they don’t need to be requested. To find out what’s new, check the Library Catalog on-line at https://sblibraries.com/. For instructions on how to use the site, stop by a library.
PLEASE DO NOT request a book on the SaddleBrooke Libraries website (www.sblibraries.com) or the Catalog website, where it states “Contact Us” or “Email the Library.” These links are for questions or comments. The request will not be seen by a buyer at the respective libraries.
And remember, the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provides the funding to purchase new books, DVDs and audiobooks for the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. If you are not a member of FSL, learn more at their web site by going to http://www.sbfsl.org.
Please note that the URL for the library catalog has changed recently to https://evolveopac.infovisionsoftware.com/SaddleBrooke. Contact either SaddleBrooke One or DesertView Library for assistance.