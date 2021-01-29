Make new friends but keep the old…one is silver and the other is gold. Friends are what helped many of us get through a difficult 2020. We called, wrote, emailed friends we had lost touch with just to say hello, catch up, and share. This February, the SaddleBrooke community libraries wish to honor some of our older and newer books that emphasize friends.
Historical Fiction: “Island of the Sea Women” – friendship is tested in Korea; “Song of the Jade Lily” – an obligation to a friend changes lives in Shanghai; “Girls in the Picture” – Hollywood ingenues trying to get ahead in a new industry; “All God’s Children” – Texas independence is the background for a complex story about love shared and owed; “Giver of Stars” – women bond to bring books to rural Kentucky; “Lost Roses” – WWI sets in motion a friendship spanning the continent; “Home for Erring and Outcast Girls” – overcoming the past hardships in Texas; “Book of Lost Friends” – the past and present in Louisiana merge in a quest for family.
Pals: Some books focus on a group of friends that reunite to either reminisce, support each other, or focus on how they have changed or been challenged: “Rules for Visiting;” “Confession Club;’ “Friendship List;” “Big Summer;” and one for the guys – “Chances Are.”
New Friendship/ Adventure: “Heirloom Garden” – friendship formed from loss and a garden; “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” – when its challenging to make friends; “Last Flight” (Clark) – a sudden encounter with a stranger changes everything; and two adventures “Miss Benson’s Beetle” in New Caledonia and a camping trip gone wrong in “The River,” (Heller).
Sometimes friendship goes in difficult places. There are last chances to remember and amend in “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World,” “Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell,” “The Friend” and “Before I Go” (Nijkamp). Other times the dark side of friendship may lead to suspicions of betrayal in “I Invited Her In,” “The Lying Game,” “Give Me Your Hand” and “Best Friend,” (Mitzner).
Lastly, there are friends of another sort, the animal friendship of “Perestroika in Paris.”
To meet more book friends, go to https://sblibraries.com/ to reserve books and DVDs through the Online Catalog link for SaddleBrooke One and DesertView Libraries. You can use the ‘Contact Us’ link to request to open a library account if you don’t have one. Use the green ‘Sign Up’ link on the left to schedule appointments at the DesertView Library. Both libraries offer curbside pick-up and hours are specified on the website. You will find information about the collections in each library and a great deal of other useful information about our libraries. The Cholla Library in the MountainView Clubhouse is open during most clubhouse hours.
But our favorite friends are the ones who continue their support of our libraries – Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries who fund our book, audio and DVD collections. They, too, have had a challenging year with cancelled events and celebrations that would have marked a joyous 30th anniversary in 2020. Please acknowledge all their past and future support by joining: The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. Your membership is tax-deductible. Visit https://sbfsl.org/.