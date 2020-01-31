Be my February Valentine! Love is all around and I want to share my treasures with you. All I ask is that you come see me. See what I have to offer as we take a journey together to the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. We are your private libraries focusing specifically on the interests of SaddleBrooke residents.
First-stop is the library at Mountain View Country Club. You can call me the Cholla Library. My books will make your heart sing. Some are older but some can be brand new. The best thing about “me” is that my books do not have a due date. That means you can keep me out as late as you want. But be sure to return me at some point…I do like going out with more than one person! And, I can give you an out of world experience, with my science fiction titles. Let’s blast off together!
Second-stop is SaddleBrooke One Library at the Country Club on SaddleBrooke Blvd. You may think I’m old fashioned. But do not be deceived by my classic, glassed in book shelves. I just value tradition. Read a cozy mystery or a Western while you sit in comfy chairs near my lovely fireplace. Look for my local authors or Pulitzer Prize winners. What could be better than curling up with a good book as you watch all of SaddleBrooke folk pass by. But you’re not going; you’re staying with me until you find a book or audiobook to take home.
Third-stop is DesertView Library at the far end of the DesertView Performing Arts Center. I am the most modern looking of the libraries. Besides books, I have DVDs for you to take home and play when I’m not around! Some are even foreign movies and series not available on those pricey downloading services. Even though I can’t go with you, I encourage you to travel because I have a wonderful travel collection that includes many countries as well as our National Parks. If you choose to stay home in Arizona, use my Southwest collection. I really want to get to know you, all about you, particularly your background. With my special collection of genealogical books, we can start there. While we are getting together, we can keep the kids busy with our children’s book and DVD title.
Newer technologies and other resources may beckon you. But remember we three libraries are here for you, often with titles not readily available elsewhere. We will surprise you! We have Large Print books, because we know you want to see us at our very best. SaddleBrooke Library and DesertView have audio books so you can listen to us. If you have to leave us, paperbacks are available at all three libraries for extended loan periods. But we will miss you while you’re reading them. Need help finding a good book? Ask one of our volunteers for the list of what SaddleBrooke book clubs are currently reading. Visit the Library website for a link to the online catalog and to learn more about your libraries. Go to www.sblibraries.com.
In this month of love, we want you to love us back. Instead of candy or flowers consider joining Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL). They provide funding for the Libraries to purchase new books, DVDs, audio books, and Large Print titles. Membership makes possible hundreds of new resources at DesertView, Cholla and SaddleBrooke libraries for the enjoyment for everyone in the community. For further details, visit their website at http://www.sbfsl.org.