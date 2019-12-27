In 2020, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. Many people have made this library dream a reality. Foremost are the library volunteers. Who has over 800 years of experience? Who can speak more than five languages? Who has traveled to all seven continents and more than seventy countries? Who is from more than nineteen states and three countries? The answer is the current 91 volunteers serving patrons at DesertView, SaddleBrooke One and Cholla Libraries.
Volunteers greet you when you arrive. They are always glad to see you. Sometimes they recommend a book. You delight them when you make a recommendation to them. Together you may discuss authors. Volunteers are behind the scenes. They order, process and review books. They make sure the library computer system runs well. They schedule volunteers so that the library is open to serve you.
SaddleBrooke patrons should also thank volunteers that have served the libraries for the past thirty years. Current volunteers have built upon their efforts of dedication, knowledge and enthusiasm. In that tradition, SaddleBrooke libraries continue to grow and serve. On average, library volunteers donate 11,000 hours of service annually to the SaddleBrooke community.
Volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds. They have worked in schools, copper mines, zoos, airplanes, fields, pools, appliance centers, gift shops and of course, libraries. A volunteer once picking strawberries and potatoes is now picking books. A volunteer feeding reptiles and snakes is now feeding patrons good literature (safer and more rewarding)! A volunteer working as an international flight attendant is now leading you to foreign movies. A volunteer working in a gift shop is now suggesting titles for you to give friends and families. Volunteers have skills and they know how to use them to assist everyone at the library.
Volunteers want to treat you like celebrities when you come to the library. A few of them even have the expertise to do so. They have picked tomatoes with Clint Eastwood, slept on a plane with Robert Redford (in adjacent first class seats), had lunch with Eleanor Roosevelt, had a tour of the 1964 World’s Fair with Robert Moses and dined next to Sean Connery!
This month, some of the volunteers would like to share a few titles that they really enjoyed in past years: “A Gentleman in Moscow;” “Summer of Sunshine and Margot;” “Giver of Stars;” “Nickel Boys;” “Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell;” “Wayfaring Stranger;” “Invention of Nature;” “Seven Daughters of Eve;” and “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Their favorite authors include Lisa Scottoline, Michael Connelly and Beatriz Williams.
Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provide funding for the Libraries to purchase new books, DVDs, audiobooks, and Large Print titles. If you are not a member of FSL, please consider joining. Membership makes possible all our resources at DesertView, Cholla and SaddleBrooke libraries that enhance the enjoyment for everyone in the community. For further details visit their website at http://www.sbfsl.org.