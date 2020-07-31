Have your summer travel plans been thwarted? Are you tired of staying home? Do you miss going to the library to browse the shelves? We would like to become your new “booking” agents. We know you are aware of the latest books by your favorite authors; we have purchased most of those for you. But the unexpected gems that you used to find by browsing the shelves are now eluding you. We want you to know about these titles and introduce you to places and situations that will captivate your imagination. We hope these titles will transport you to other times and locations –with shorter wait periods!
To guide you on your book journey we have grouped our choices by genres. All titles are available at both SaddleBrooke One Library and DesertView Library unless noted by SB or DV only. If you would like more details about any title, please check the online catalog by typing in the title, clicking on it, then scrolling down for a summary. And now our virtual browsing tour begins.
Want to escape the present? Go back in time to the old West when gold was discovered with “How Much of These Hills is Gold.” A post-Civil War book awaits with “Simon the Fiddler.” Or finish reading the Hilary Mantel series with “The Mirror and the Light.”
Has your at home-life become somewhat routine? Indulge in a thriller. “Stop at Nothing” (DV) takes you to the Bahamas. In “Red Lotus” you will travel to SE Asia and NYC. “Devoted” has a dog with some unusual powers in a good vs. evil fight. “Last Odyssey” is a Sigma Force title going back to ancient Greece. In “The Holdout” (DV) a former juror’s action may imperil all who served with her on an older case.
Missing family? Here are some family tales that we hope are not like anyone you are related to. “Pretty Things” focuses on privilege and the price you pay for it. “Darling Rose Gold” (DV) explores the harmful dynamic between a mother and daughter. “Other People’s Pets” (DV) has an animal empath whose burglar father and absent mother have set up very unusual role models. “Dear Edward” is a coming of age story that explores what happens when your family is tragically lost. “Florence Adler Swims Forever” (DV) takes you to Atlantic City pre-WWII, where family dynamics to keep secrets may hurt the very ones others are trying to protect.
Want to get lost in a mystery? Visit an exotic hotel in 1926 Cairo where guests harbor secrets in “Murder at the Mena House.” Mideastern refugees and a troubled teen are dual issues for Copenhagen’s Department Q in “Victim 2117.” An old family mystery from the 1980s awaits to be solved in present day upstate NY in “Sun Down Motel” (DV). A German Shepherd takes the lead in “K-Team.” Visit Wyoming with the most recent Joe Pickett mystery, “Long Range.” In “Boy from the Woods,” a lost boy (now a man) with no memory of his past goes in search of his identity while pursuing another missing person.
Expand your horizons with multicultural reads. “Deacon King Kong” invites you to a Brooklyn housing project with dynamic characters trying to support each other in spite of crime and mystery. In “A Good Neighborhood” (DV) family secrets and multiple viewpoints question if this really is a good NC neighborhood. The “Night Watchman” is part of the Chippewa Turtle Mt. Reservation and recognition for Native Americans in 1953. Visit Odessa Texas during the 1976 oil boom, where being a woman is challenging, especially after a young girl’s assault affects so many in “Valentine.” “Mexican Gothic” (DV) follows Noemi to her cousin’s mountain home near the silver mines where evil forces are threatening.
Though the libraries are closed, you can reserve any of these titles through our shared online catalog. Use the easy link on the Libraries' website at www.sblibraries.com. You will receive an email when your selections are ready for curbside pickup at DesertView Library on Mondays or Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. or lobby pickup at the SaddleBrooke One library on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.