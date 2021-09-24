“I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure, and it's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life”
(Jim Steinman & Dean Pitchford from “Footloose” – Bonnie Tyler)
Authors give us heroes to root for and to follow. Sometimes we like our heroes to be invincible. Other times we accept their flaws that make them more human. Their age may not matter, nor nationality, nor day job. But they need to be clever, agile, familiar with weapons or handy in a fight. They need to be smarter than the bad guys. If they have a dry sense of humor, a quirky hobby or some interesting friends or family members, that adds to our enjoyment. Authors also set the place that can work for them or against them. We may not know how they will succeed but we appreciate the suspense, tension and excitement that builds until they win.
Here are some authors that have created heroes that are part of a series of books. SaddleBrooke libraries may not have all the books (beginning from the very first one) but you may want to acquaint yourself with their most current exploits. Just to list a few: Jussi Adler-Olsen; Ace Atkins; C. J. Box; James Lee Burke; Michael Connelly; Jeff Deaver; Robert Crais; James Grippando; Greg Hurwitz; Joe Ide; Craig Johnson: Jonathan Kellerman; William Kent Krueger; John Lescroart; Michael McGinity; Jo Nesbo; Nick Petrie; John Sandford; Daniel Silva; Brad Taylor; Brad Thor; and Stuart Woods.
Sometimes we become attached to a hero but then learn that our beloved author had passed away. Yet, our hero survives. Authors may have left us a legacy leaving instructions for publishers to designate a new author to take up that hero’s mantle. These authors include Robert B. Parker, Robert Ludlum, Vince Flynn, Clive Cussler and Tom Clancy.
You won’t be able to find books on the shelf under the deceased author’s name, because someone else is writing them. How can you find these books? Use the easy link to the online library catalog on the library website: www.sblibraries.com. Just type in the deceased author’s name and all the books (written by him or his designated author will appear). Note the name of the “new” author to check the shelf location for that author when you visit the library. You may also choose to reserve an item online by clicking the green button for the library of your choice.
Interesting fact: Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series has retired. But Jack Reacher will go on. His brother is an author who has previously written under the name Andrew Grant (the real family name). Andrew Grant (now writing as Andrew Child) will now keep Jack Reacher in the books for his fans!
There are many more literary heroes in other books waiting for you at the library. Some are in series, some are stand-alones. In October, a list of authors of heroes will be available in each of the three libraries: DesertView, SaddleBrooke One and the Cholla Library in the MountainView Clubhouse. This month we focused on the guys, stay tuned for a future column when we give the women their accolades.
If you use the SaddleBrooke Libraries, please support the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL), visit www.sbfsl.org. Funding from FSL enables the Libraries to buy new books, DVDs and audiobooks for your enjoyment.