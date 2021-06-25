Now that we are able to socialize again, you may have discovered that you have a lot of new neighbors in your unit. And those new neighbors are learning about everything SaddleBrooke has to offer, including our libraries. Maybe it’s been a while since you have stepped inside one of your three community libraries. We are open again and it’s time to remember why the SaddleBrooke Libraries are such a heavily used amenity in our community.
There are three libraries in SaddleBrooke, operating as one library system. The Libraries are located in the DesertView Theater and Sports complex, the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse and the MountainView Clubhouse. The Libraries are free to all SaddleBrooke residents. Visit the Library website (www.sblibraries.com) to learn more. The website lists current hours and has an easy link to the online catalog. Use the Contact Us link to ask a question or request to register to use the Libraries.
We often hear new residents say they don’t need a library because they have so many books on their Kindle or other E-reader. While our Libraries don’t offer eBooks for many reasons, they do offer much more than what you can find in electronic format.
New residents especially will want to peruse the Southwest Collection located in the DesertView Library. It’s so convenient to find a range of information about the Southwest in one place! There is a large section of books on gardening and plant selection, which is much different here than in other parts of the USA. Or pick up books to learn about Arizona history, geology, animals and more. You won’t find many of these books in eBook format! We also have books about Tucson—history, major attractions, etc. Did you know that Tucson was the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy designated in the U.S.? Pick up one of the books featuring recipes from popular local restaurants.
Although you may not be doing a lot of hiking in the summer around Tucson, the Southwest collection has many guidebooks for hiking in all areas of Arizona. If you’re planning a summer road trip, DesertView Library has a National Parks collection as well as a Travel collection offering guidebooks to help plan your trip.
Are you getting books you really want to read from your eBooks service? If you're on a waiting list for books or eBooks from the public library, how many months do you have to wait for the latest bestsellers? Your SaddleBrooke Community Libraries offer not only the latest bestsellers but a wide range of Fiction and Nonfiction. And they are all FREE. Yes, we have reserve lists, but we won’t have 300 people on a list. You will get that new book much faster than at the public library.
Now that you’re living in a new place, the grandkids will want to come and visit. Bring the young ones to the DesertView Library. The Children’s collection has a selection of books to help them learn about the desert Southwest and the critters that inhabit this area. But there is much more than that for our younger visitors. Check it out!
Even if you subscribe to a streaming service for movies and TV series, it’s easy to browse our collection of thousands of movies and TV series in DVD format. If you enjoy Audiobooks you can choose from over 1,100 audiobooks at the DesertView Library. For those with vision issues, all three libraries offer a selection of popular books in Large Print format.
Look for bargains on the book sale carts at the DesertView and SaddleBrooke One Libraries. For a few dollars, residents and adult visitors can find reading material to take along on those trips you are now able to plan.
We invite all our new and established residents to stop in at any of the Libraries. We know you will find something of interest and a reason to keep returning!