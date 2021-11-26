As we head into the bustle of the holidays, don’t overlook a free resource right here in SaddleBrooke: your three SaddleBrooke Libraries. While it’s true that we can’t do your shopping, decorating or baking, we can still help you get through this busy season.
Looking for a new recipe to serve holiday guests? The Southwest Collection at DesertView Library has a selection of books that offer some unique recipes. Taste of Tucson” features Sonoran-style recipes inspired by the rich culture of southern Arizona.
“The Healthy Southwest Table: Recipes with South of the Border Flavor” has a focus on low fat recipes. “The New Southwest Cookbook: Recipes from Outstanding Restaurants and Resorts in New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado” offers recipes adapted for the home cook. Ideas for everything from appetizers to desserts can be found in “Dining with the Desert Museum: Favorite Recipes from the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum”. “Tastes and Treasures, I & II: A Storytelling Cookbook of Historical Arizona” has recipes and stories from Arizona’s historic destinations such as the Arizona Inn and the Copper Queen Hotel. Or check out “Western National Parks’ Lodges Cookbook” which includes signature recipes along with histories of fifteen great lodges in ten national parks.
Are your grandkids coming to visit over the Holidays? Bring them into DesertView Library to find books and DVDs to check out while they are here. The Children’s books and DVDs are located behind the checkout desk. There are classics such as “Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (also in DVD) and newer books like “Reindolphins”. Enjoy “The Count’s Hannukah Countdown” and “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”.
Children love checking out the many other books we have, featuring a number of books about the desert. New additions include "It Fell from the Sky", “Bright Star and “The keeper of Wild Words”.
Need to relax? Pick up some movies from the DesertView Library. We have more than 2200 videos available. Enjoy classic Christmas DVDs with the entire family, which are located in the regular DVD collection. Check out “Miracle on 34th Street”, “Elf”, and “The Christmas Story” as well as newer holiday movies. You can borrow them for three days (New) or seven days with no fees, unless you forget to return them on time.
Need to get in the holiday spirit? Pick up a new holiday-themed novel from the DesertView Library. New titles include “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber, “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews, “Matzoh Ball” by Jean Meltzer, “It’s a Wonderful Woof” by Spencer Quinn or “Best in Snow” by David Rosenfelt.
Don’t have time to read a new novel in seven days? The Cholla Library in the MountainView Clubhouse is the perfect place to stop. Browse the shelves to find favorite authors or discover an author new to you. Books from the Cholla Library do not have a specific loan period. Keep as long as you need them and return when done. This policy applies also to the many paperback books in SaddleBrooke and Cholla libraries.
You will find a complete list of all Holiday books and DVDs in the libraries. Or for more information, go to the website for the libraries. Visit sblibraries.com.
The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provides the funding to purchase new books, DVDs and audiobooks for the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. If you are not a member of FSL, learn more at their web site at sbfsl.org.
Happy Holidays from all of the 70+ Library volunteers!