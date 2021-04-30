SaddleBrooke One Library has reopened to patrons with slightly limited hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Returned items are still being quarantined for several days. Patrons will have the entire Library’s collection available for browsing during these hours. The Library space will be closed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for staff preparation. Without our valuable volunteers, this would not be possible. Welcome back!!
There are three locations in the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries: The original SaddleBrooke Library, located in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, the Cholla Library at MountainView (where there is never a late fee), and the DesertView Library. All three libraries have unique collections to better serve our residents.
Many diners at the MountainView Clubhouse may have noticed that there is one other area open to them. As they enter the foyer, a few steps to the left brings them to the doors of the Cholla Library, where they can feast not on food but on a wide assortment of books!
Upon entering the library, they will notice several book collections: hard cover and paperback fiction books, an ever-growing number of large print fiction; and the non-fiction collection. Though limited, the non-fiction collection has a wide array of topics and is always a popular place for our non-fiction enthusiasts.
The Cholla Library has been part of HOA-2 for a little over a decade now, and it has been quite a busy place. Its collection is based mostly on donations from our SaddleBrooke community, which is the key to its function as an honor system library. Because of this, patrons are free to take books without checking them out, with the expectation that they will be returned in a timely manner.
Although most of the Cholla Library consists of donations, it also gets funding from The Friends of Saddlebrooke Libraries for purchasing a limited number of new, large print, paperback and non-fiction titles. Residents are fortunate to have a very active Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries to grant the funding for all library materials. If you are not a member, but enjoy our libraries, please join! Your membership buys newly-published titles. Pick up a form in one of the libraries or visit www.sbfsl.org. It matters!
Originally established over 30-years ago, the SaddleBrooke One Library retains its original charm with its welcoming fireplace, comfortable reading chairs and built-in maple shelving. The main room of this library is available for a quiet place to read and relax, as well as access to the paperback collection. Included here are the romance paperbacks, western paperbacks, general fiction, and “cozy mysteries.” What is a “cozy mystery” you may ask. These are more light-hearted books, less violent, but still involving a murder (or two) which must be solved. Cozy Mysteries are indicated by a yellow spine label and are inter-shelved with the regular fiction paperbacks.
Within the cataloged collection at the SaddleBrooke One Library you will also find the unique areas of Pulitzers and Local Authors. The Pulitzer collection contains all the fiction winners from 1980 to the present. If you have made it your retirement goal to read these, here is your chance. The Local Author collection has fiction and non-fiction titles written by (mostly) SaddleBrooke residents. Maybe one of your neighbors has a book here! Local SaddleBrooke authors generally donate these items to share with the community.
For more information about the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries visit their website, check out https://sblibraries.com. Here, you will find information regarding access to the online catalog, as well as how to make an appointment to visit the DesertView Library and how to reserve a book for curb-side pickup.