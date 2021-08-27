Our Libraries are Unique!
Libraries in HOA-2 were voted the second most popular amenity—after the walking trails and sidewalks! (But these are helpful to get to the libraries.) Our libraries are a unique amenity in an Active Adult community. Other Robson communities rely on an honor-system library stocked with donations (like Cholla) or public libraries adjacent to their communities. Sun City in Oro Valley has a larger library than DesertView, with less annual circulation and a manager paid for by the HOA. We are very proud that SaddleBrooke has three libraries to serve our residents with over 80 unpaid volunteers. Our HOAs fund library supplies and facilities. Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries provide funds for all of the newest books and DVDs.
Book Clubs
The libraries have a quarterly list of book selections from 36 SaddleBrooke book clubs. We create one list of all their selections and send the list to all of the book clubs and post the list in the libraries. If you would like your book club to participate, please email your list to Sharon Scanlan, DesertView Manager at sharon.a.scanlan@gmail.com. This list only shows book titles, not book club memberships, contacts or specific membership club choices. If you would like a copy of the titles, please use the “Contact Us” link on the library website at https://sblibraries.com/. We do not provide contact information for clubs. If you are looking for a book club to join, contact your Unit Rep to learn what book clubs are active in your area.
How We Make Our Selections
Over time, we have learned that SaddleBrooke residents enjoy reading many of the latest best sellers, but we also know they have much broader interests. We look at usage patterns for items already in the collection to try to anticipate, which authors or topics will be of the greatest interest. Several different volunteers are involved in the purchase process, and they use a variety of sources to learn about and select new titles. Our policy is to not purchase topics that become outdated very quickly.
Memorial Donations
Recently a SaddleBrooke book club made a generous donation to the DesertView Library to purchase books in memory of a member. When we receive a memorial donation, the library determines what selections will be made and purchases books that will appeal to a majority of our patrons. We create a bookplate with the name of the honoree (and the donor’s name, if desired) and insert it in the purchased book. This is a lovely way to honor friends and relatives.
Donations and Library Donations to the Military
We welcome newer donations (three years or less) at SaddleBrooke and DesertView libraries. Older DVDs are also acceptable. A donation to SaddleBrooke and DesertView Library undergoes this process: a) Do we want to add it to our current collection; b) Should it go to Cholla for their collection; c) Do we put it on our sale rack towards funds for other purchases or d) Donate to the military. In the past, SaddleBrooke Troop Support was very active in getting books to the military in a variety of capacities both here (airport military lounge, VA Hospital, VA Blind Rehab Center) and abroad. Though SaddleBrooke Troop Support disbanded this year, Barbara Carter continues to be our contact for this important endeavor. This summer, the libraries are very proud to have donated hundreds of books to the military! We also periodically review what is on our shelves and remove titles that are no longer popular or have stopped circulating. These books are handled in the same way as donations.