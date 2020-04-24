At this time of shuttered buildings and no access to our libraries, you may be wondering why our SaddleBrooke Community Libraries don’t offer eBooks.
It may seem easy and inexpensive for you as a consumer to access and purchase eBooks. But it is not at all easy or inexpensive for a Library to provide this service. It’s especially not cost effective for our small library system to support and manage an eBooks service. Establishing an initial collection requires a significant financial commitment. Public libraries receive federal funding to support their electronic resource offerings. As private libraries, our SaddleBrooke Community Libraries do not qualify for federal support. The cost per book is higher for libraries. While you may see a price of $12.99 on the Internet, the Library’s cost for the same title may be as much as $40 to $90 because of multiple user licensing agreements.
Libraries do not own eBooks. Some titles expire after a specified number of uses and have to be repurchased. Not all publishers will sell eBooks to libraries and those that do may set restrictions. For the cost required to provide eBooks we can offer two or three times as many books in print format and retain them for as long as useful with no restrictions. The funds we receive from the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries can thus be maximized to serve a larger number of people and we can keep books for a longer time.
Public libraries have large Information Technology departments to manage their eBooks services. Our libraries are staffed by volunteers. In addition, we would be required to purchase and maintain server hardware and software. Our libraries don’t have the space for additional computer equipment, the highly trained staff to support it, nor the financial resources required.
The three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries provide convenient access to books right here in the community. But you don’t need physical proximity to access eBooks. Since your tax dollars support a variety of e-resources in the public library systems it doesn’t make sense for us to duplicate this service. If you wish to borrow eBooks, you can do so through local public libraries or purchase online.
We are as eager as you are for the Libraries to reopen and look forward to once again providing books, movies, TV series, audiobooks and large print books of interest to SaddleBrooke residents.
To learn more about the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries visit our website at www.sblibraries.com. On the Home Page, you can find links to suggested sources for eBooks. There is also an easy link to the Library catalog where you can reserve any item in the catalog and find information on new books and movies that have been added recently. This will be useful after the Libraries reopen and we start purchasing new materials again. We will also be posting information about disinfecting returned library materials and any other updates regarding resuming library services.
Janet Fabio is the Director of the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries.