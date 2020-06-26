During this time when the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries are closed, you can still browse the shelves virtually. Link to the catalog from the website at sblibraries.com. It’s easy to reserve selected items. Then pick up curbside at DesertView on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Or pick up inside the lobby at SaddleBrooke One on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
All materials for both DesertView and SaddleBrooke One Libraries are listed in one shared catalog which includes thousands of items. We encourage you to become familiar with the many features of the library catalog. If you are registered to use the libraries, you only need one password. If you are not registered, email the libraries at saddlebrookelibraries@gmail.com.
By now, many of you know the latest additions to the catalog are found under “New Additions” on the left side of the Catalog Home Page. To further refine your search for new items, click on “Collections” to display options such as “7 Day New Fiction.” If you only want to see materials at DesertView Library, use the Location filter.
Did you know we have over 3,200 fiction titles, new and old? If you only read five or six authors, you have just scratched the surface. How can you find a new author, or books on a topic of interest? Here are a few tips and frequently asked questions to help you become a more effective virtual browser.
How can I narrow my catalog searches?
The key to narrowing your catalog searches can be found in the Filters and Catalog Details. The Filters are those boxes on the Home Page with the down arrows underneath the Enter Search Criteria box.
The Catalog Details appear when you click on a title and all the information for that book or movie is displayed. Learn how many pages are in book, a summary of the plot, or who the actors are in a movie. If you see an author’s name in light blue, click on it, and all that author’s books in our catalog will be listed. (Note: these Details only display for items published after September 2014, the date we upgraded to the Evolve catalog system.)
Do you have a list of all the “New” movies, the ones with the yellow stickers on the spine?
Yes, use those Filters. Choose the box that says, “All Collections” and arrow down to “DVD 3 Day,” and Search. It will display all the movies that are new within approximately the last six months.
I like spy novels and the author John Le Carre, but I’ve read all his books. What other authors write similar books?
You could just type in “spies” in the Search Criteria box and filter the Forms for Book. You would come up with 42 books by 33 different authors, but 16 of those are non-fiction. Not necessarily the spy thrillers you’re looking for.
Better yet, use the Catalog Details. Type in John Le Carre’ in the Search Criteria box. Then click on “Agent running in the field.” Scroll down to the bottom of the Catalog Details to see Subjects and Genres. These are assigned from a list of specific terms determined by the Library of Congress.
If you search using the same subjects as the Le Carre’ book, you can display similar books by different authors. For instance, one of those subjects from “Agent running in the field” is “Intelligence Officers Fiction.” Type that in the Search Criteria, filter for Book, and you come up with 75 titles from 28 different fiction writers.
Remember, you can only pick up materials from the Library location where you reserved them. Email notices for materials ready for pick up are sent out in the two hours before pick up service starts for that day.
Discover something new at your Libraries this summer!