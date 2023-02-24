A hallmark event at the University of Arizona is the Tucson Festival of Books. This year, it will be held on Saturday, March 4 to Sunday, March 5. Didn’t go? Attended? On your way? Want to read some books you learned about? We’ve got you covered!

SaddleBrooke Community Libraries has works by 30 authors and more than 200 books featured at this year’s Festival. These books can be found at either the DesertView or SaddleBrooke One Library, as well as some hidden gems at the Cholla Library in the Mountainview Clubhouse. This doesn’t even count some titles available in different formats: CDs and DVDs at DesertView Library and Large Print at all three libraries.

Nonfiction authors on our radar include: Bizzinger “Mosquito Coast;” Brown “Forgotten Botanist;” Downes “Feels Like Home;” Guinn “War on the Border;” Maraniss “Path Lit by Lightning;” Millard “River of the Gods;” O’Connor “Grieving Brain,” Quammen “Breathless;” Randall, “Monster’s Bones;” Stashower, “American Demon; and Zamora “Solito.”

For fiction aficionados, we have multiple books by well-known authors: W. Bruce Cameron, Robert Crais, Jamie Ford, Gregg Hurwitz, Craig Johnson, J. A. Jance, Thomas Perry, David Rosenfelt, John Sandford and Beatriz Williams.

Historical fiction authors include: Armando Correa, Katy Hays, Sadeqa Johnson, Laurie R. King, Kristina McMorris, Susan Meissner, Beatriz Williams, Karen White and Lauren Willig.

Contemporary issues authors include: Lily Brooks-Dalton, Kristen Chen, S. A. Cosby, Ash Davidson, Andrew Sean Greer, Rebecca Makkai, Lydia Millet, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, and Luis Alberto Urrea.

Mystery authors include: Cara Black, Paul Doiron, Ramona Emerson, Jordan Harper, Isabella Maldonado, Margaret Mizushima, Sylvia Moreno-Garcia, T. Jefferson Parker, Thomas Perry, Camilla Trinchierei, and Stacy Willingham.

Hot off the presses from Festival authors are our newest seven or 14 day titles for fast readers:

“All the Dangerous Things”- Willingham, a mother seeks to learn the truth about her missing baby;

“Righteous Prey,” – Sandford, vigilante killers may have ulterior motives;

“Murder Book,” – Perry, an ex-cop takes on a Midwest murder syndicate;

“Dinosaur” a NY man arrives in AZ and discovers community;

“Ways We Hide” – McMorris, 1920s-WWII with magic and spies;

“Light Pirate” – Brooks-Dalton, climate change fiction in Florida;

“Night Travelers” – Correa, four generations of women from Berlin, Havana and back to Berlin;

“Shutter,” – Emerson, supernatural crime thriller with emphasis on Navajo culture;

“Everybody Knows” – Harper, LA publicist faces Hollywood’s fame, money and power milieu,

“Cloisters” – Hays, an art historian discovers mysteries in a gothic setting;

“Many Daughters of Afong May” – Ford, inherited trauma and genetic memory may affect present lives;

“Racing the Light” – Crais, trail of a missing podcaster presents unexpected leads;

“Love, Clancy” – Clancy, a dog keeps a diary!

Don’t worry if you’re not a fast reader. Many of the authors have titles that are available for 28 day loan, so you can get acquainted with their work at your leisure. All books can be found and reserved using the easy link to the library catalog on our website at sblibraries.com.

Join the Friends of the SaddleBrooke libraries at sbfsl.org so that we can keep award winning books coming to you!