The SaddleBrooke Community Libraries are now offering curbside service at our SaddleBrooke One location. You can participate in this service if you are a registered library user at either SaddleBrooke One or DesertView Library. If you are not registered, send a request by email to saddlebrookelibraries@gmail.com. Registration must be done by a librarian. The SaddleBrooke Libraries are open to all SaddleBrooke residents.
To use the curbside library service, first reserve the books you want. You may only reserve items that are cataloged in the SaddleBrooke One collection, which includes all materials except paperbacks. Use the easy link to the catalog on the Library website (www.sblibraries.com). Next, enter your patron number (phone number, omit the 520 area code and dashes) and your password. You may then search the catalog for items to request, selecting “SaddleBrooke” as the location. If you have trouble accessing the on-line catalog, email the library at saddlebrookelibraries@gmail.com.
SaddleBrooke One Library is buying new books as they become available. These new books are very popular, so don’t be surprised if there are waiting lists for your favorites. To find new additions to the collection go to the library catalog (instructions above). Click on “New Additions.” In “Location,” select SaddleBrooke. DesertView books are not available at this time. Reserve the books you want to read.
When your desired books are available, you will be notified by email when to pick them up under the portico of the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Do not come until you receive an email notification. You cannot enter the clubhouse.
SaddleBrooke One Library is also accepting items that were checked out only from that library prior to the shutdown. Please return these items in a paper bag. If you have received SaddleBrooke One material from your snowbird neighbors to return, you may also bring them during curbside hours. Normal loan periods are in effect with the curbside service. You can check your account in the online catalog for due dates or look inside the book. Books are not checked in for three days, which is the quarantine period, so an item may still show on your account for three days after you return it. Please disregard overdue notices for items you have returned. No fines are being assessed during this time.
Do you have concerns about handling library books that were checked out during this crisis and residing in people’s homes? See the library website (www.sblibraries.com) for details on how we are following CDC guidelines for safe handling of library materials.
The DesertView and Cholla Libraries remain closed until further notice. If you have materials from those libraries, keep them until the HOA-2 libraries reopen. There won’t be any fines assessed during this time. Due dates continue to be moved forward as needed.
We are eagerly awaiting the reopening of all of our three libraries and hope that this crisis will remind everyone of how important the libraries are in our community. New books and DVDs are purchased with funds provided by Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL). Are you a member? If not, please join or renew your membership! Support of FSL has never been more important. For more information see the FSL website at www.sbfsl.org.
If you bought new printed books or DVDs during this crisis, please consider donating them to the Libraries after the buildings reopen. As a reminder, the Cholla Library at MountainView clubhouse relies almost completely on donated books and we will be in need of current titles in good condition to replenish that collection.
Check the Library website periodically for updates and information at www.sblibraries.com.