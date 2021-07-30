Many SaddleBrooke residents enjoy traveling and are once again planning trips, whether in the U.S. or on the other side of the planet. If you’re thinking about exploring the world, browse the DesertView Library’s Travel Collection for ideas for your next adventure. We select books that include information on the history and culture of various countries, not just where to sleep and eat. Get inspiration from Lonely Planet’s “Wonders of the World” which has information on 101 great sights. Learn about enjoyable and memorable places in the brand new “World Travel: an Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain. Find current guidebooks for specific countries including Great Britain, Croatia, Italy, France, Germany and many others.
National Parks around the USA are a popular destination this year. The National Parks collection at DesertView Library has many guidebooks for planning your park visits, as well as other books to learn more about America’s natural wonders. Brand new titles include Lonely Planet’s “USA’s National Parks” and National Geographic’s “Guide to the National Parks of the United States.”
Staying close to home? Start with the Southwest collection for information about Tucson and Arizona attractions. Find ideas for road trips in these new titles: “Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip,” “Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes” or “The Open Road: 50 Best Road Trips in the USA.” Or peruse one of the guidebooks to State Parks in the U.S.
Too hot to go anywhere? Pick up one of these recent Nonfiction books and safely explore a more exotic location. “The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession, and Death on Mount Everest” is a fascinating account of a Mount Everest expedition to solve a hundred-year-old mystery. Go deep in the Amazon in “Dirty Gold: The Rise and Fall of an International Smuggling Ring” about illegal Peruvian gold mining.
Once you have a destination in mind, you can find a variety of resources related to your destination or area of interest. Using Iceland as an example, first check out Fodor’s “Essential Iceland” guidebook. Learn more about Icelandic history in a new Nonfiction book “How Iceland Changed the World.” Then, relax with some mysteries set in Iceland by authors such as Ragnar Jonasson.
There are many novels and movies set in interesting locations around the world. For example, if you’re planning to go to Alaska, find mysteries set there using an easy Keyword search in the Library’s online catalog. Or maybe you prefer historical fiction. One popular title this summer is “The Nature of Fragile Things” which takes place during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Or immerse yourself in Rome during World War II with Lisa Scottoline’s latest novel “Eternal.” Find books and DVDs to reserve using the easy catalog link on the library website: www.sblibraries.com.
Ready to go? Paperbacks are perfect travel companions. Make your selections from an amazing variety at the SaddleBrooke One Library or the Cholla Library in the MountainView Clubhouse. If you especially enjoy Romance novels or Westerns, you’ll need to stop at the SaddleBrooke One Library. The paperback collections are accessible during clubhouse hours. Borrow them for as long as you need, but please return them to the Library when you return from your trip.
For road trips, you might want to borrow some Audiobooks. Catch up on one of the latest bestsellers or listen to a book by a favorite author. The DesertView Library has over 1,100 Audiobooks, all with helpful information labels to easily select titles of interest.
The Libraries would not be able to provide all these new materials without funding from the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. If you enjoy your SaddleBrooke Community Libraries, see the FSL website www.sbfsl.org for ways you can provide support.
We hope to see you soon at the Library!