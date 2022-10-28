There’s one party in 2022 you do not want to miss. It’s the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) “Rock n Roll” Bucks 4 Books Celebration on Wednesday, November 30 in the MountainView Ballroom. This fun-filled musical event, the culmination of the 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle fundraiser, will include a live drawing for three lucky Grand Prize winners. Last year’s winners shared over $5,000 in cash prizes.

Here’s Why You Should AttendThe CS&M Trio, one of the most popular and talented bands in Tucson, offers a blend of acoustic music and three-part vocal harmony. Tight harmonies, superb guitar work, a whimsical stage presence and songs from the Eagles to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young – who could ask for more?

A $30 per person ticket for the event covers food, a drink ticket, and great entertainment. What a bargain! All that for the price of a concert at DesertView or the Gaslight Music Hall. FSL has kept the price low to show our appreciation for raffle ticket holders’ help in funding our three Community Libraries.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The evening will have a 60s theme and there will be a best-dressed contest, a dance contest and a 60s trivia contest. Costumes from the 60s are optional.

But to attend the Celebration, you must have purchased a Bucks 4 Books raffle ticket. If you still need to purchase raffle tickets, go to the FSL website at sbfsl.org/raffle/.

Those who have purchased raffle tickets will receive, via email, a “voucher” to present when purchasing Celebration tickets at the HOA 2 Administration Office beginning Tuesday, September 20. Get your tickets and be ready for an evening of fun, food and great entertainment!