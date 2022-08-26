You won’t want to miss this Special Party!! On Wednesday, November 30, the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries are hosting the culmination of their year-long Bucks 4 Books Raffle “Celebration!!” But, in order to attend, you must have purchased a Raffle Ticket during 2022.

(If you have already bought your Raffle Tickets, you will receive your voucher prior to the “Celebration” tickets going on sale.

Seating is limited… so, you’ll want to buy your tickets as soon as you are able.

Why you won’t want to miss this party:

The CSM Trio will be performing…one of the most popular and most-beloved bands in Tucson!! The evening will feature a Live Drawing for our Grand Prize Winners for our Raffle, plus Food, a Drink, and Entertainment. Tickets for the event, which will include food, one drink ticket (Wine, Beer, or Mixed Drink) and, of course, the Entertainment for about the same price as a ticket to a concert at DesertView. The evening will have a 60’s Theme…and there will be a Best-Dressed Contest, a Dance Contest, and a 60’s Trivia Contest. (Dressing up is optional.) In addition to our Grand Prize Drawing, the nightwill also feature additional drawings during the event.

Why will this night be so reasonably priced?? Because we want you there to help us celebrate our very successful Bucks 4 Books Raffle…and to have a great time!! And, of course, by virtue of your purchasing additional Raffle Tickets, the pot of money to be distributed and shared with the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries continues to grow and also supports the purchase of new materials for our Community Libraries. (Remember, the three Grand Prize Winners will share 50 percent of the Raffle Pot minus expenses.) Last year’s Grand Prize Winners shared over $5,000 in Cash Prizes!!

So, just follow this link to our Raffle Page, where you can purchase your Raffle Tickets and make you eligible to buy your tickets to attend our Bucks 4 Books “Celebration”:

https://sbfsl.org/raffle/

Tickets for the Bucks 4 Books Celebration will go on sale on Thursday, September 15. To be eligible to purchase these tickets, you must have bought a Bucks 4 Books Raffle Ticket in 2022. All Raffle ticket purchasers will be issued a voucher, which you can print out and take to the HOA-2 Ticket Office to buy your “Celebration” tickets.