Many SaddleBrooke residents assume that because the three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries are housed in the SaddleBrooke and MountainView Clubhouses and DesertView, the Libraries are funded through our homeowner’s dues. But in reality, the HOAs provide space, shelving and computers for the libraries, but the books, large print books, audio books and DVDs are paid for with funds raised by the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL).
Although some books are generously donated by SaddleBrooke residents, the money raised through FSL sponsored trips, lectures and author luncheons is what allows our librarians to purchase new, in-demand materials for all SaddleBrooke residents to enjoy.
This year FSL launched the Bucks 4 Books Raffle. There were two reasons for starting the raffle. First, the pandemic forced FSL to cancel all fundraising events planned for 2020. Despite this, FSL continued to grant funds to the libraries, albeit at a slightly reduced amount. The raffle offered a way to replenish FSL’s “rainy day” funds because during the pandemic, it was pouring!
Secondly, FSL has long relied on bus trips as a source of income. Unfortunately, our tour guides have decided to retire. The Bucks 4 Books Raffle offered a means of replacing funds previously generated by the bus trips.
If you value our Libraries, you can help support them by either buying some Bucks 4 Books Raffle tickets online at sbfsl.org/raffle/ and/or by becoming a new member or renewing your Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries membership. It’s easy to pay for membership online at https://sbfsl.org/become-a-member/.
Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has already purchased raffle tickets or is currently a member of Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. All raffle ticket holders are entered into the final cash drawing on Friday, December 31. The prize, which is now more than $3,000 and growing, will be split among three lucky winners. Don’t miss out!