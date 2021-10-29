The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries Bucks 4 Books raffle raises money to buy new books, DVDs and audio books for the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. It’s a win- win! Half of the money will fund the libraries and the other half will be distributed in cash prizes to seven lucky winners.
To date, Elise Grimes, Barbara Matteson and Esther Moen have won the $200 cash prize while Esta Goldstein, Suzanne Wood, Barabara Atkinson, Linda Backert, Victoria Wareing, Elaine Ackerman, Gail Fosmire, Ellon Wixom, Kathryn Minx and Linda and Tim Morsani have all won the tickets to the Bucks 4 Books Celebration to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Our next drawing, to be held on Monday, November 1, is for one $200 cash prize and two celebration tickets. Everyone who purchases their tickets by Sunday, October 31 is entered in this and the December drawing. For more information about the raffle and to purchase tickets online, visit https://sbfsl.org/.
The Grand Prize drawing will be held on Monday, December 27. The prize pot is more than $3,000 and growing every week! The Grand Prize pot will be split three ways : 50 percent, 30 percent and 20 percent. Buy your tickets now for a chance to win cash! Be sure to invite your friends and neighbors to join in the fun and increase the prize pot!
So, what are you waiting for? Help fund our libraries while helping yourself. Buy your raffle tickets now!