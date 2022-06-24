The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle provides funds for the three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries to purchase new books, audio books and DVDs. Raffle entrants are eligible for a total of eight cash drawings, sixteen celebration event ticket drawings and a final grand prize drawing in November. For the grand prize drawing, half of the money will go to the libraries and the other half will be split among three lucky winning ticket holders.

Here are our latest winners:

May Drawing

Bonney Moody won both $100 cash prize and a free ticket to the Raffle Celebration (unavailable for picture)

Lois Kelly won a free ticket to the Raffle Celebration

Everyone who buys tickets now will be eligible for all upcoming drawings.

Purchase 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle tickets online at hsbfsl.org/raffle/.

In-person ticket sales will be held at upcoming monthly FSL lectures. A list of upcoming lectures and their dates is provided at sbfsl.org/lecture-series/.

Ticket Prices

One for $10

Three for $25

Eight for $50

20 for $100

Tickets must be purchased by those 18 years or older who are Arizona residents or are visiting Arizona at the time the purchase is made. When you purchase your tickets online, you must be physically in Arizona, according to state regulations. (This will be confirmed during your online purchase.) Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. All winners will be notified by a phone call.