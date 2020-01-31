If you need a new bed, mattress, bedding, or accessories... you may want to sleep on it for a bit! On Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SaddleBrooke Troop Support (STS) and Custom Fundraising Solutions will bring great pricing on top brands to SaddleBrooke and also help in-need military troops in Southern Arizona.
They will offer 40 to 60 percent off retail on adjustable bases, bed frames, and mattresses. You'll also find bedding and accessories for prices even Amazon cannot beat. Top brands, such as Beautyrest, Intellibed, Malouf, Simmons, and Tranquility will be featured.
This one-stop, best-price event will take place at SaddleBrooke Two, in the Mountainview Ballroom East, located at 38735 South Mountain View Boulevard in SaddleBrooke on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sale proceeds will benefit STS, an all-volunteer, non-profit supporting in-need Southern Arizona military troops.
Facebook Users can text TROOP to 484848 to save and share this event on your timeline and calendar. Visit saddlebrooketroopsupport.org to learn more about STS.
Questions? E-mail Custom Fundraising Solutions at todd.ottenschot@cfsbeds.com or SaddleBrooke Troop Support at info@saddlebrooketroopsupport.org.