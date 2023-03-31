Senior Village at SaddleBrooke provides simple, non-medical services for members and serves as a resource to the greater SaddleBrooke community. Visit seniorvillage.org and scroll down to the ‘Activities & Events’ section for the latest details.

For SaddleBrooke residents:Safety Seminars are held monthly on a variety of issues. Senior Village, the HOA-1 and HOA-2 patrols and The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission work together to bring a series of seminars on many kinds of safety. All seminars are free.

Music MatineesMonday, April 17: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sonoran Room, MountainView Clubhouse.

Mike Sachse on the piano with a repertoire of arrangements from the Great American Songbook. Mike fell in love with music in New Orleans and has performed in many venues including a float in a parade.

Vocalist Irene Pierce will delight the audience with favorites from popular musical productions. Irene has been in several musical theatre productions and even written her own arrangements. One of her favorite experiences was performing to give memory caregivers a break.

Monday, May 15: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., MountainView Ballroom.

The Four Decades Trombone Quartet will open the afternoon with favorites like Autumn Leaves, Just Bach, Londonderry Air as well as a new arrangement by a Ukraine composer and a new work titled, Desert Prelude.

The Sonoran Singers, a three-part harmony choral group consisting of women from SaddleBrooke, will bring you entertainment from the heart. Their common interest is a passion for singing and making people happy. T he chorus, under the direction of the talented Cora Peters, sings standards, patriotic, popular, and seasonal songs.

Monday, June 19: 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sonoran Room, MountainView.

Dulce, “A Brass Quartet”, made up of three trumpets and a trombone, will lead off the afternoon with classical waltzes, marches, Civil War music, modern Broadway and more.

Voices of the Desert is a women’s chorus formed by SaddleBrooke women who love to sing and share their music with others. Under the direction of the dedicated Sue Robish, the group challenges itself to perfect its craft as they share inspirational, show tunes and popular selections.

For MembersBook Club – The third Thursday of each month, 2 p.m.. RSVP required; email bookclub@seniorvillage.org.

Men’s Social Hour – Fourth Monday of each month, 4 p.m., East Room, MountainView Clubhouse. This is a “Dutch treat” event. For information, email David Bull maybull23@aol.com.

For VolunteersAnnual Volunteer Appreciation – Wednesday, April 19, MountainView Ballroom. The Senior Village Board invites Senior Village volunteers to an ice cream social that will include service awards and music by the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Quartet. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and program begins at 6:30 pm. Watch for your email invitation. RSVP required.