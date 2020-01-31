Here’s an almost timely and simple 2020 resolution that’s both fun and healthy: I’m going to have more joy in 2020—with line dancing. Why line dance after seasonal celebration memories fade? Mostly for that extra bit of fun. Also, burn calories with 3 to 5,000 steps performed each class. Get out of the house. Interact with old friends and even make some new friends. Rebecca’s Line Dance Lessons are providing support for maintenance and improvement of your mental and physical health, also, most of all—more fun.
How can a dance activity do this? Just consider a few items
- Memory and learning: choreographed movements require memorization, concentration, listening and reading skills. Learning new skills and patterns is a proven booster for functional brain capacity.
- Balance and coordination: Over 80 different movement skills may be learned in class, including improving balance and coordination and helping prevent falls, a major nemesis. Turning skills provide inner ear training and desensitization to increase control of balance.
- Exercise: With a fun activity providing mild to moderate cardio work out, you are likely to continue instead of quitting.
- Upright movement strengthens bones (along with side motions) beyond simple walking.
- Socialization: Line dance gets you out of the house to meet new friends.
- Music: Music therapy has proven helpful in the maintenance and recovery of brain function.
- All of the above also attack the issues of depression, fatigue and isolation we can experience with aging.
Two skill and fitness level classes accommodate most everyone. Level 1 Beginners classes are Monday and Thursday. Level 2 Improver classes are on Monday and Tuesday. Students’ can progress to a next level at their own pace or stay at a favorite level forever.
Rebecca’s teaching focuses on fun, self-improvement, and lowering stress. Level 2 Happy Feet practices are Thursdays. These are a great cardio and muscle memory session that moves fast, and in an hour you will have clocked about 5,000 steps.
Only Thursday classes are available for a possible new dancer. (Tuesday for Level 2) Why? Frankly, Rebecca is the best. Note: Class size is always limited by room size to protect quality learning. Limited spaces mean you must pre-register to attend. Prepare to laugh, move and expand your brain and physical capability.
Want variety in dancing? Rebecca has taught over 250 different dances (ahem-there are 100K+). Most every style but no belly and hula. Each series includes review and brand-new dances. Note: Rebecca’s students currently range to energetic 80’s. Prepare to laugh, move, and expand your brain and physical capacity.
Line dancing is fun and exercise. It’s among the most participated in senior activities worldwide because of the fun! For more information now, or to put your name on a class reservation list for this spring, contact Rebecca Magdanz by email at linedancin4SB@aol.com or by phone at (520) 818-2656. Rebecca is a full-time, 14+ year resident of SaddleBrooke, and has provided line dancing lessons for happy SaddleBrooke students for coming close to 12 years. Classes are designed to support and improve your health and fitness.