Catalina Craft Pizza has closed for Coronavirus. However, prior to, the small business served responders and the needy before it closed for a deep cleaning.
With the help of Golder Ranch Fire Department volunteers, Catalina Craft Pizza was able to deliver 27 large pizzas to 52 first responders at 10 GRFD stations in Catalina, SaddleBrooke, Oro Valley and Pima County. And it put together enough quality food to serve 20 families through IMPACT of Southern Arizona.
“It was a great day,” owner, Jeff Bridge said. “As you all well know, the satisfaction of serving to these brave people and the under-privileged goes well beyond the satisfaction of a great night of sales.”