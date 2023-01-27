On the morning of Saturday, December 17 2022, representatives of the Catalina Mountains Chapter (CMC) of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) joined hundreds of other veterans, their families, and various veterans service organizations in support of the Wreaths Across America (WAA) program and ceremony held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.

Across the country, there were 3,100 individual locations participating in WAA, with 3.1 million wreaths laid on Thursday, December 1, 2022. This was the seventh consecutive year that Arlington National Cemetery had 100 percent coverage of thousands of graves.

The goal of Wreaths Across America is to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.

The Military Officers Association of America is a non-profit veterans association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.

The Catalina Mountains Chapter is a nonprofit veteran’s organization whose membership encompasses Northwest Tucson, including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, San Manuel, and Sun City. For additional information about CMC, contact Chapter President retired Capt. Chuck Vaughan, USN, or visit our website at catalinamountainsmoaa.org. For those interested in joining MOAA, email Membership Chairman/2nd VP former Lt. j.g. David Bull, USNR at maybull23@aol.com.