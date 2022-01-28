The PERA did donate $500 to Jan Trudeau’s Adopt-A -Family at Christmas program through Impact of Southern Arizona.
We “adopted” 20 children this year through our local food bank—Impact of Southern Arizona. Through your generous donations and with some help from the PERA, we purchased toys, art supplies, and clothing for each of these kids. We spent $75 per child. Each received at least five gifts to open for Christmas.
Also, IMPACT of Southern Arizona received a donation of $6,000 divided over 35 families meant we at Impact were able to purchase $171.43 of additional groceries per family. Each family was provided a minimum of two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and snacks for each of the two weeks. These meals included fresh meats, produce, dairy and nonperishable items too.