The Elks National Foundation (ENF) recognizes top high school graduates across the country with $2.44 million in scholarship awards. Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 is proud to announce and extend congratulations to six local high school graduates who are recipients of ENF scholarship awards.
The following students received scholarships for their exemplary performance in academic achievements, leadership skills, participation in community activities and strong family contributions:
Ashley Wheeler: Graduate of Canyon Del Oro High School was awarded a $4,000 ENF Most Valuable Student Scholarship. She will attend the University of Arizona, Honors College and will pursue a major in mechanical engineering.
Clare Salazar: Graduate of Basis High School received a $4,000 ENF Legacy Scholarship. She will attend North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and will pursue majors in musical theater and psychology.
The following students received $1,600 Arizona Elks Association scholarships:
Abby Odom: Graduate of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. She will attend Azusa Pacific University, California, and will pursue a major in nursing.
Kyle Bushelman: Graduate of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. He will attend Biola University, La Mirada, California, and will pursue majors in mathematics and Biblical studies.
Jeremiah Grille: Graduate of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. He will attend Baylor University, Waco, Texas, and will pursue majors in mechanical engineering and military ROTC.
Henry Newman: Graduate of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. He will attend Colorado Christian University, Colorado and pursue majors in ministry management and communications.
Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge also awards a scholarship to students that are pursuing a higher education or technical training. Kaustin Bellon, a graduate of Pima Community College, received a $1,500 scholarship. He will attend the University of Arizona and will pursue a major in Entrepreneurial Business.