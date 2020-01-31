What are the Elks all about? You can find out the answer to that question on Friday, February 28 at an Open House at Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge, located at 16045 N Oracle Road from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to come and learn about the remarkable programs provided by our lodge.
The lodge supports the community with programs such as scholarships, youth soccer and hoop shoots, student dictionary project, children’s shopping sprees at Christmas and Easter, Special Olympics, IMPACT of Southern Arizona, and homeless and disabled veterans. Over $1.1 million dollars has been donated to our communities.
We are a highly patriotic and community orientated organization and our members are truly amazing individuals. Invite your friends to come with you and enjoy great fellowship while you see if the Elks is the right fit for you. Refreshments will be served.