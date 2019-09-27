Members of Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 prepared and delivered turkey dinners with all the trimmings to ten fire stations in the Golder Ranch Fire District on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. These dedicated men and women provide service to Catalina, Oro Valley, SaddleBrooke and southern Pinal County. The Lodge has provided dinners for firefighters to express appreciation for the valuable service first responders provide to the community since the year following September 11, 2001.