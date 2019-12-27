Christmas came early for students from Roadrunner Elementary School in the Marana Unified School District. On Saturday, December 7, 35 students had the unique opportunity to be treated to a shopping spree and holiday luncheon sponsored by Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815.
Lodge members and community volunteers greeted the students, grades Kindergarten through sixth grade, and personally assisted each child with their clothing and shoe purchases at Oro Valley Marketplace Walmart Supercenter. The students could spend $140 each.
Following the shopping spree, Roadrunner students attended a holiday luncheon party at Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge. After the luncheon, students were visited by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who arrived in a Golder Ranch Fire District fire truck. Each child received a toy from Santa and a backpack full of school supplies.
Joyce Garcia, event chairperson of Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge said, “This is the 13th year our Lodge has hosted this wonderful event for Roadrunner students, and it is one of our favorite times of the year. The students are so appreciative, and it is heartwarming to see what a difference the day makes for these wonderful children.”
“The heartfelt generosity shown by these wonderful Elks Lodge members makes a tremendous difference in the lives of our students and brings the true holiday spirit to our families,” says Kristina Brewer, Roadrunner Elementary principal. “It is incredibly uplifting and touching to see the joy on the children’s faces and hear their laughter as they pick out clothes and see Santa, and we are incredibly grateful for that.”