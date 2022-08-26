FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Veterans - Pam foley, Steve O’Brien, Stephen Hymers, Joe Chitty and Paul Cartter. Dog’s name is Bella. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Elk member, Monty Derting ER, Coach Scott Stryzewski, Director Jennifer Gutowski of Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, and Elk member, Bob Kielsa.

Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 Provided lunch on Saturday, July 23 and sponsored six veterans who participated in the Paralyzed Veterans Wheelchair games held in Phoenix. The Elks lodge donated $3,960 to support this project.

