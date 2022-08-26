Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 Provided lunch on Saturday, July 23 and sponsored six veterans who participated in the Paralyzed Veterans Wheelchair games held in Phoenix. The Elks lodge donated $3,960 to support this project.
Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge Sponsors Six Veterans
- By Jim Beregi
