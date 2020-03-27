Approximately 45 members of Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 met at the Lodge on Monday, February 24 and stuffed 550 bags with food items for distribution to underprivileged families by IMPACT of Southern Arizona. Lodge Community Activities Coordinator Jan Trudeau organized the event. The food was given to families in addition to their monthly allotment. The donation was made possible by a $2,500 Beacon Grant received from the BPOE Grand Lodge.
Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge and IMPACT SoAZ were both established in 2000 and provides support and aid to the community. IMPACT operates as a food and clothing bank, senior center, offering youth programs and community education to families and seniors in need in NW Tucson, SE Pinal County, Catalina, Oro Valley, SaddleBrooke, Vail and surrounding communities.