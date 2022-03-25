FROM LEFT: Elizabeth Jacome, Coronado School Principal, Alane Asp, Exalted Ruler Catalina Mountain Elks, Lilly Lingard, Cailin Musgrave, Jaycey Marzura, Audrey Hesse, Joshua Marlatt, Owen Carrigan, Lucy Suddath, Catalina Mountain Elks, Al Peterson, Americanism Chair Catalina Mountain Elks.

On Tuesday, February 15, Americanism Committee Members Al Peterson and Lucy Suddath, along with Exalted Ruler Alane Asp, notified winners of the Catalina Mountain Lodge #2815 Americanism Essay contest. Joshua Marlott was the Arizona State Southern District Winner for Division 1 and Lilly Lingard was the Southern Arizona District Winner for Division II; both essays will be judged in the Arizona Elks Association State Finals.

