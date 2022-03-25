On Tuesday, February 15, Americanism Committee Members Al Peterson and Lucy Suddath, along with Exalted Ruler Alane Asp, notified winners of the Catalina Mountain Lodge #2815 Americanism Essay contest. Joshua Marlott was the Arizona State Southern District Winner for Division 1 and Lilly Lingard was the Southern Arizona District Winner for Division II; both essays will be judged in the Arizona Elks Association State Finals.
Catalina Mountain Lodge #2815 Americanism Essay Contest Winners
- By Jim Beregi
