On the morning of Saturday, December 18, 2021, several members of the Catalina Mountains Satellite (Tucson) Chapter (CMSC) of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) joined hundreds of other veterans, their families, and various veterans service organizations in support of the Wreaths Across America (WAA) program and ceremony held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana, AZ.
Pictured are Col. Bill Nagy, LTC Debbie McGeehan and LTJG David Bull, and a view of the gravestones with wreaths placed.
Across the country there were 3,100 individual locations participating in WAA, with 3.1 million wreaths laid on Saturday, December 18. This was the sixth consecutive year that Arlington National Cemetery had 100 percent coverage of thousands of graves.
The goal of Wreaths Across America is to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.
The Military Officers Association of America is a non-profit veterans association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.
The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter is part of the Tucson Chapter of MOAA and encompasses Northwest Tucson, including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Sun City. For additional information about CMSC, email Col. Bill Nagy at wjnagy@Yahoo.com, or visit our website at tucsonmoaa.com. For those interested in joining MOAA email LTJG David Bull at maybull23@aol.com.