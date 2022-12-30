On the morning of Saturday, October 8, 2022, representatives of the Catalina Mountains Chapter (CMC) of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), attended the “Final Internment with Military Honors for 18 Unclaimed Veterans” at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana. This observance was sponsored by the Missing In America Project (MIAP).

The name of each deceased veteran was read to the ringing of the cemetery’s bell. Flags representing each uniformed service were flown. Taps was played, and there was a flag-folding ceremony and flag presentation. American Legion Post 132/USMC Honor Guard performed, including a 21-gun salute. The guest speaker was Joe Larson, Administrative Officer of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services.

The purpose of the MIA Project is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations. To provide honor and respect to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes. Their motto: “You are not forgotten.” The cremains of 5,647 veterans have been interred to date across the nation.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Representing CMC were Col Bill Nagy, USA, Ret., LTJG David Bull, USNR, Fmr., and Karen Lingelbach. MOAA is a non-profit veterans association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.

The Catalina Mountains Chapter encompasses Northwest Tucson, including Catalina, Oracle, San Manuel, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Sun City. For additional information about CMC, contact Chapter President, CAPT Chuck Vaughan via email at chuck.vaughan@comcast.net, or phone (505) 553-4364. For those interested in joining CMC, email Membership Chair/2nd VP, LTJG David Bull at maybull23@aol.com, or call (520) 825-0604.