The Catalina Mountain Satellite Chapter (CMSC) of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) held its December Meeting on Saturday, December 19. The meeting began with a short business session, presided over by Col. Bill Nagy, President, during which members were updated on the chapter’s current and future activities.
The meeting’s presentation was made by Lt. Col. Mark R. Schwartz, USAF (Retired). His active duty and reserve career spanned from 1973 to 1998. Colonel Schwartz spent more than 1,500 hours in the rear seat of the F-4 Phantom II as navigator and weapons systems officer.
Following his active-duty military service, Col Schwartz worked in the aerospace industry for the next 34 years including stints with Northrop Aircraft, Lockheed-Martin Corporation, Logica Carnegie Group, and SRS Technologies. Col. Schwartz is also a frequent contributor to the Institute for Learning in Retirement at SaddleBrooke.
Mark discussed the topics of defense spending, the cost of weapons systems, and whether taxpayers can sustain these burdens. He presented many charts and table showing defense spending as a percentage of the gross national product over the last several decades. He also showed us that two thirds of the Federal budget go for entitlement programs and interest on the national debt, whereas only one third is appropriated for other expenditures such as the military budget.
The February meeting will be held at 1400 Hours (2 p.m.) on Saturday, February 20, 2021, on the patio at the HOA-1 Tennis Center. This location provides an open-air venue, which meets current COVID-19 safety guidelines. With the availability of sun screening and overhead fans, the patio is a perfect place to meet for the attendees. Masks and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. No food or drink will be available, although participants may bring their own water bottle or cup to use with the ice and water available at the Tennis Center.
All members and non-members interested in attending the next meeting need to contact Col. Kurt McMillan or Col. Bill Nagy. You can reach Col. Kurt McMillan by email at kmmcmillen@gmail.com, or by phone at (520) 270-5856. Get in touch with Col. Bill Nagy by email at wjnagy@yahoo.com or by phone at (520) 355-5064. Wives are always welcome. Seating is limited to the first 40 members and guests who confirm their attendance.
The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter is part of Tucson Chapter of MOAA, and encompasses Northwest Tucson including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and Sun City. For additional MOAA information contact Col. Bill Nagy by email at wjnagy@yahoo.com] or visit our website at http://www.tucsonmoaa.com.The Military Officers Association of America is a non-profit veteran's association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and to preserve the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.